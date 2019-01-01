Kim Kardashian 'tests positive' for lupus

Kim Kardashian has tested positive for the autoimmune disease lupus following a preliminary examination.

On Sunday's season premiere of her family reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the star was shown visiting the doctors as her wrists were aching, a pain she felt "in her bones".

Kim was left in tears when her doctor, Daniel Wallace, told her the bad news that she had tested positive for the disease, which affects the joints, skin, and other organs.

"Your antibodies are positive for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis," Wallace told her, before adding the positive did not conclusively mean she had developed the disease, adding: "Sometimes you can get false positives in these screenings."

The reality star told her family she was "freaking out" over the diagnosis, which came before she and husband Kanye West became parents for the fourth time, to four-month-old Psalm, via a surrogate.

"I have a baby on the way, I have law school. It just really can scare you when you start really thinking about how much this is gonna really change my life," she said.

Tweeting along to the episode, Kim revealed she has since received a conclusive test result - but is yet to reveal whether it also came back positive.

"Luckily, I got an answer quickly but it was a roller coaster of emotions," she wrote.

The 38-year-old star also revealed the effect the medical scare had on her wellbeing, writing: "Thinking about the pain in my hands and what it could be is really scary and can get you in a scary head space. I was so anxious to just figure out what was wrong."