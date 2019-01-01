Christina Milian open to marrying boyfriend

Pregnant Christina Milian is "not opposed" to marrying her boyfriend Matt Pokora - but is in no rush to tie the knot.

The Dip It Low hitmaker and the French popstar, 33, have been dating since August 2017, after they met at a restaurant in his native country. In July, the 37-year-old announced the couple was expecting its first child, and Christina has now opened up about whether there are wedding bells on the horizon.

"It's not, like, in the near future. It's not, like, the first thing on my checklist," she told US Weekly on the set of Hallmark's Home & Family on Wednesday. "But I am not opposed to it at all."

It would be the second wedding for the singer/actress, who previously married musician The-Dream, real name Terius Youngdell Nash, in 2009, following a whirlwind romance. The couple separated later that year - shortly before they welcomed their first child together, daughter Violet, in February 2010.

Back in July, the star announced she was pregnant with her second child on Instagram, writing below a shot of her, Matt and a picture of their ultrasound scan: "New release 2020! What a blessing! Let's do this babe @mattpokora."