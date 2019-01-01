NEWS Jake Gyllenhaal thinks intimacy is the 'best form of self-care' Newsdesk Share with :







The 38-year-old actor - who tends to keep his private life close to his chest - likes to get a sweat on when he's getting freaky beneath the sheets because he believes it's beneficial for his mental, emotional, and physical health overall.



Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, Jake said when asked what he does for wellness: "I think it's all bullsh*t if you want it to be bullsh*t, and it's not if you don't. I feel that way about pretty much everything as long as you're not hurting anyone. I believe in sweat, in whatever form.



"For me, my best form of self-care is intimacy; that makes me sweat. And then I believe in the balance of rest and exercise. It's really that simple for me."



However, the 'Prisoners' star swears by a thorough skin care regime because it's been instilled in him from a young age by his older sister Maggie Gyllenhaal.



He said: "Because I have an older sister who is an actor--and because she has taught me since I was a kid and I've looked up to her--skin care is important. People can definitely get me for that, but you'd be laughing your way to wherever. I think caring for yourself is really important, particularly nowadays as men. Being vulnerable and admitting those vulnerabilities is very, very important."



Meanwhile, Jake recently said he's desperate to be a father one day.



He said: "I do hope to be a father one day."



But, for now, he his focusing on his relationship with his two nieces - Ramona, 12, and Gloria, seven - whom Maggie has with her husband Peter Sarsgaard.



In 2017, Jake said: "My sister has raised two extraordinary daughters. They are so well-behaved and they are so thoughtful and so observant of the world around them. I'm so proud of not only them but my sister as a mother.

"When they come to me, I get two great girls, [but] at the end of the day there are times where it's not bad to hand them back."