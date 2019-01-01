Eddie Murphy was 'tired' of acting before taking break from the spotlight

Eddie Murphy took some time away from the spotlight because he was "tired" of acting.

The 58-year-old actor returns to the screen in the new Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name, which premiered to rave reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday. And speaking to People and Entertainment Weekly at the annual event, the star, who last appeared in 2016’s Mr. Church, admitted he welcomed the break.

“I was on the couch for maybe five six years and now it’s time to get off the couch," Murphy shared. “I was on the couch because I was rested, I mean I was tired. I’d been making movies and doing this stuff for so long I just needed time to be on the couch.

"Now, I’m off and (Dolemite) kind of lit a spark because it turned out so well and it got the creative juices flowing.”

Murphy stars as comedian Rudy Ray Moore in the movie, who used the character of Dolemite to become an icon of Blaxploitation movies, which highlight racial exploitation, in the 1970s, and gushed of the funnyman: "You know that expression ‘turn lemons into lemonade’? Rudy turned s**t into lemonade.”

In addition to appearing back on screen, Murphy is set to return to stand-up, reprising his role on Saturday Night Live for the first time in 35 years later this month. He is also planning to take his stand-up show on the road next year.

Dolemite Is My Name is set to be released in U.S. cinemas on 4 October.