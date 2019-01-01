Writer quits Star Trek: Discovery writers' room over N-word complaint

Writer Walter Mosley has quit Star Trek: Discovery after receiving a formal complaint for using the N-word in a creative meeting.

The African-American author tells the New York Times he resigned after taking offence to being chastised for his language.

"I am the N-word in the writers’ room," the 67 year old wrote in an op-ed article for the newspaper.

Sources have confirmed the Devil in a Blue Dress author has exited the CBS All Access sci-fi drama.

A statement from CBS to The Hollywood Reporter reads: "We have the greatest admiration for Mr. Mosley’s writing talents and were excited to have him join Star Trek: Discovery. While we cannot comment on the specifics of confidential employee matters, we are committed to supporting a workplace where employees feel free to express concerns and where they feel comfortable performing their best work."

Mosley insists he wasn't using the hateful word in an offensive way, but he was merely telling a true story.

"I just told a story about a cop who explained to me, on the streets of Los Angeles, that he stopped all n**gers in paddy neighborhoods and all paddies in n**ger neighborhoods, because they were usually up to no good," he wrote. "I was telling a true story as I remembered it.

"There I was being chastised for criticizing the word that oppressed me and mine for centuries... There’s all kinds of language that makes me uncomfortable... But I have no right whatsoever to tell anyone what they should and should not cherish or express. I do not believe that it should be the object of our political culture to silence those things said that make some people uncomfortable."