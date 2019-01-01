Jenny Slate engaged

Jenny Slate is engaged to marry her artist boyfriend Ben Shattuck.

The 37-year-old revealed her partner had popped the question during a picnic in France by sharing a slideshow of pictures of herself and Ben on Instagram.

“He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES," Jenny wrote alongside the snaps. "I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going."

The final picture showed an elated Jenny holding up her left hand to show off her new ring, which appeared to be a sapphire surrounded by small diamonds on a gold band.

Meanwhile, Ben shared a sweet picture of Jenny in front of a turquoise door on his Instagram page, and wrote: "In an abandoned castle in southern France, I asked this woman to marry me. Here she is in front of a door the colour of her soul. In LA / MA / Holland / Belgium / France thank you @jennyslate and UP UP UP to more adventures."

Jenny and Ben first went public with their relationship in January.

Prior to meeting Ben, Jenny had an on-off relationship with Avengers hunk Chris Evans, with the pair finally calling time on their romance in March 2018.

Following their split, Jenny told New York Magazine's Vulture column that she struggled to understand why Chris was interested in her, as she was nothing like the women he had previously dated, like Minka Kelly and Jessica Biel.

"Eventually, when it was like, 'Oh, you have these feelings for me?' I was looking around like, 'Is this a prank?'" she explained. "I mean, I understand why I think I'm beautiful, but if you've had a certain lifestyle and I'm a very, very different type of person - I don't want to be an experiment."