Allen Leech stuns with baby reveal at Downton Abbey premiere

Downton Abbey star Allen Leech revealed his wife is pregnant on the red carpet at the film's London premiere on Monday.

Jessica Blair Herman cradled her baby belly as the couple arrived at the event, making it clear to all she's pregnant, and the actor confirmed the happy news to WENN.

"We're expecting our first baby," Leech said. "We got married in January, so we're enjoying family life and I'm not getting any younger... It's all very exciting."

The pair wed in California at the beginning of the year and Allen, who also appeared in Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, recently told Celebretainment.com he wants four kids with his new bride.

"I think the last time I said that to Jess, she said, 'Are they coming out of your womb?'" the 38-year-old laughed. "So I don't think that's going to happen but we definitely do want a family."

The couple met at a party in 2016 and announced their engagement in February 2018.