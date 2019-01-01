Christian Bale approves of Robert Pattinson as Batman

Former Batman actor Christian Bale approves of Robert Pattinson taking on the role of the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves's upcoming movie.

The 45-year-old played the superhero in Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins in 2005, before reprising his role in the sequels - 2008's The Dark Knight and 2012's The Dark Knight Rises.

Ben Affleck later took on the part for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, but in May, it was confirmed Pattinson would play the character in The Batman, and Bale has now offered his seal of approval.

"Good choice! He's interesting," the Oscar winner told Variety at the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday, where he is promoting biographical action movie Ford v Ferrari.

Of his best advice for Pattinson, he stated: "Oh, same as Ben (Affleck), just be able to pee by yourself... You don't feel like a superhero when you aren't able to p**s by yourself."

Additionally, Bale expanded on his thoughts during a discussion with an Entertainment Tonight reporter at the same event.

"All the best to him! You know, I think he's an absolutely fantastic actor," he praised. "Wonderful choice for Batman!"

Producers have not yet announced other casting details for The Batman, though the film is slated to hit cinemas in June 2021.

While plot details remain under wraps, Pattinson did divulge during a recent interview with Variety that he had tried on the Batsuit.

"I put it on. I remember saying to Matt (Reeves), 'It does feel quite transformative!' He was like, 'I would hope it does! You're literally in the Batsuit,'" the 33-year-old recalled. "You do feel very powerful immediately."