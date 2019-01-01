Angelina Jolie rediscovering herself as children grow up

Angelina Jolie is "having fun" rediscovering herself as her children grow up.

The 44-year-old actress shares Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with former husband Brad Pitt. And speaking to Britain's Hello! magazine, the Maleficent star confessed watching her children get older making her reminisce on her own youth.

"When your children are little you feel more 'mommy'. When they are teenagers you start to remember yourself as a teenager," she shared. "You see them going to punk clubs and you wonder why you can't go. I'm in this fun moment where I'm rediscovering myself."

The star had previously shifted her focus to working behind the camera, directing flicks including By the Sea and First They Killed My Father, but she revealed she's returned to acting because it allows her to spend more time with her family.

"I'm acting a little bit more now because I can't be what my family needs me to be while directing - it takes a lot more time and effort to direct and I look forward to being able to do that again when things are better."

And she explained she likes taking her kids to work, because they get to see a different side to her, adding: "They're great on set. But when they see me doing some cool action thing, they think it's funny because they know me so well..."