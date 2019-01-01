Michael Jordan donates $1 million to Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas

Basketball icon Michael Jordan has donated $1 million (£810,000) to help Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas recover.

The retired top athlete pledged his support to various relief efforts in the Caribbean focusing on areas destroyed by the natural disaster, which hit the archipelago nation last week (ends06Sep19) and claimed the lives of at least 50 people.

"I am devastated to see the destruction that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas, where I own property and visit frequently," Jordan told TMZ in a statement through his representative Estee Portnoy. "My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.

"As the recovery and relief efforts continue, I will be tracking the situation closely and working to identify non-profit agencies where the funds will have the most impact.

"The Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm."

Hurricane Dorian has also left thousands of residents unaccounted for as relief efforts pick up steam.

Jordan is the latest celebrity to donate cash to the Bahamas, with director Tyler Perry and rapper Ludacris also contributing funds to storm charities.