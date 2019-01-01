Jennifer Aniston: 'The Morning Show was the hardest job of my life'

Jennifer Aniston was challenged throughout The Morning Show shoot, revealing the project was one of the hardest jobs she's ever had.

The actress stars in the new Apple+ television series about female television show anchors with Reese Witherspoon and she can't believe how difficult it was for her on set.

“This role never could’ve come to me any sooner than now…It’s one of the hardest jobs I’ve had," Jennifer tells Entertainment Weekly. "I knew I was up to the task, but then there was the excavation of all the emotions in order to create this world for this woman. All of her lifelines are falling away.

"I would walk out of some of those scenes feeling like a manhole cover just came off my back.”

Reese was also deeply affected by the project, admitting she was shocked by some of the stories she heard from real life women news anchors as she prepared for her role.

“I was astounded by how honest a lot of female anchors were with myself and Jen," Witherspoon recalls. "I think most people would find it shocking that women in that position, of what we perceive as power, are looked at as expendable.”

The Morning Show, which also stars Steve Carell and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, premieres in November (19).