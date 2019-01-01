Selena Gomez heads home to shoot documentary at old school

Selena Gomez recently went back to her middle school to film a new documentary.

Students at Danny Jones Middle School in Grand Prairie, Texas were stunned when the popstar welcomed them to classes over the loudspeaker, and then surprised kids by visiting the classrooms where she once studied.

Selena, 27, filmed a skit for the school's website and also gave her best friend Courtney and staff from her record label a guided tour as the cameras rolled.

"Some of my teachers I got to see again and they were part of my life for so long," she said, introducing her former basketball coach, Stephani Gray, who gushed about her former student.

"Selena was so humble and she was really kind," Gray added. "She had a really kind, soft spirit. Hard, hard worker. Real humble. Just a real neat kid."

The singer and actress' former basketball coach also revealed she was a little stumped when her ace student told her she was filming a movie in Florida after completing her time at Danny Jones Middle School.

"She said, 'Oh I'm just going to be in a little Disney film'" Gray recalled. "And I said, 'Oh, OK', because sometimes middle school kids kind of exaggerate."

According to the school district's website, Gomez was in Grand Prairie filming a documentary about her childhood.