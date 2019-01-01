Kim Kardashian wowing attorney mentors with law exam test scores

Kim Kardashian did so well in a recent law test her mentors jokingly accused her of cheating.

The reality TV star and beauty mogul is studying to become a lawyer so she can better represent people who are wrongly convicted or placed behind bars for unnecessarily lengthy sentences, and she admits she's doing well.

In fact, she aced one recent exam leaving the attorneys who are supporting her bid to join them stunned.

"I took a test a week ago and my attorneys, who are overseeing everything, they said, 'If I wasn't sitting here watching you take this test, I would have totally thought you cheated (sic),'" the star told Today.

"I don't know if I'm really good under pressure and I logically really think about how I would handle something and how the law is... I love it. I love being a part of the Cut50 family, who has taken on this apprenticeship - how you can do it in California and study the law this way... I'm so passionate about it."

Kim will even be missing parties and events at New York Fashion Week, because she has a test coming up.

"I have to stay in and I have to study," she explained.