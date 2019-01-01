Jordan Peele to receive BAFTA's Britannia Award for directing

Jordan Peele is to receive the Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing from BAFTA Los Angeles.

The filmmaker, who won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for his directorial debut Get Out, will be honoured with the 2019 John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing in recognition of his two horror films, Get Out and Us.

"Jordan Peele has earned record-breaking success and critical acclaim through work that pushes boundaries and shines a light on stories of important social relevance," said BAFTA Los Angeles chief executive Chantal Rickards in a statement. "His imaginative storylines, inclusive casting, and bold style evokes John Schlesinger's spirit of independence, integrity and commitment to excellence. We are honoured to celebrate Jordan's talents at this year's ceremony."

Peele follows in the footsteps of previous directing honourees including Sam Mendes, Danny Boyle, Christopher Nolan, Quentin Tarantino, and Kathryn Bigelow.

Executives at the Los Angeles branch of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) will hand out the honours during in a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton hotel in California on 25 October.

The 40-year-old will join other stars at the event, including Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is set to receive the British Artist of the Year prize, Jackie Chan, who will be presented with the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment accolade, Jane Fonda, who will be honoured with the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film, and British actor/comedian Steve Coogan, who will be given the Excellence in Comedy honour.

Peele is currently producing The Twilight Zone TV show, a remake of horror classic Candyman, and animation Wendell and Wild. He served as a writer on all three projects and has also lent his voice to the latter.