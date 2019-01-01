Sam Smith backs Dua Lipa and Elton John for Bond theme

Sam Smith wants Dua Lipa or Elton John to follow in his footsteps by recording the next James Bond theme.

The British singer did the honours last time around, recording Writing's On The Wall for the 2015's Spectre. And although he thinks Dua's the best contemporary artist to sing the theme for next year's No Time to Die, he suggests Elton should record the track, as it's one of the few things he's not ticked off during his storied career.

"Everyone is talking about it now," he tells Britain's Hits Radio when discussing the race to be chosen by Bond producers. "I am excited to see who it is. I'd love Dua to do it. Remember that Madonna Bond song (2002's Die Another Day), it's so good. If Dua could do something like that.

"But also, I actually think Elton John should so it, he has never done it which is crazy to me. He is still the most incredible singer so one day I think he should do it."

Although he has never done a Bond theme, the Rocket Man hitmaker does have an Oscar to his name, for Can You Feel the Love Tonight from the 1994 Disney animation The Lion King.

One artist who is openly campaigning for the role is Ed Sheeran, whose manager Stuart Camp says he met with Bond producers back in 2017, but early plans were scuppered by the departure of original director Danny Boyle.

Explaining that Sheeran still wants the job, he tells Music Week: "(I tell him), the thing they do last is the music... It's certainly something he'd want to do though. It's a box that's still to be ticked, for sure."