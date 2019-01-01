Pregnant Shay Mitchell won't take maternity leave

Shay Mitchell has no plans to take maternity leave, as she prepares to welcome her daughter with boyfriend Matte Babel.

The Pretty Little Liars star announced she was expecting her first child with the TV host in a maternity video posted on her YouTube channel back in June. And speaking to People at the 2019 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews for Hulu on Tuesday in California, the star shared the pregnancy is going "great" - and revealed she didn't plan to take time out after giving birth.

“My entire team knows that there’s no maternity leave for me,” the 32-year-old shared. “I do a lot of my work on my phone and I have another company that I run. I love what I do, so for me it doesn’t feel like work.”

The star also addressed media attention surrounding a recent disagreement between the couple, when Matte confessed he'd prefer it is his partner didn't use pain relief drugs during labour.

However, the You star insisted the discussion was blown out of proportion, explaining: "Matte would support me no matter what I want to do.

"At the end of the day, if he's having fun with it, we're both having fun with it. He's the best partner I could ever ask for."

Mitchell added she and Babel, 38, “agreed right away” on the name they have chosen for their daughter - with the tot's due date early next month.