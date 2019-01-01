Jeremy Renner all set for custody war with ex-wife

Avengers star Jeremy Renner is seeking sole legal and physical custody of his six-year-old daughter, Ava, after her mother filed papers to strip the actor of his current custody rights.

Renner has submitted new legal documents in answer to his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco's recent demands for full custody.

In the papers, obtained by TMZ, he suggested Pacheco should be limited to monitored visitation rights.

The former couple's previous agreement offered them both joint custody of Ava.

It's not clear why Sonni requested to change the custody deal, but she has a difficult history with her ex - she previously claimed that the 48-year-old actor's gun collection puts their daughter at risk when she goes to visit her father, citing one incident when Jeremy allegedly left a weapon out in the open, behind a bar.

Jeremy denied her allegation and insisted that his guns are always kept tightly under lock and key.

Jeremy and Sonni divorced in 2015 after just 11 months of marriage.