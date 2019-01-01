R.E.M. release new track for Hurricane Dorian relief effort

Rockers R.E.M. are releasing a new song to raise funds for the Hurricane Dorian relief effort in the Bahamas.

The band, which split in 2011, recorded Fascinating at the Compass Point Studios in Nassau in 2004, but the track was never released, despite being one of singer Michael Stipe's favourites.

Now, the former bandmates are making the tune available for download for the first time to benefit Mercy Corps’ Hurricane Dorian relief and recovery efforts in the Bahamas, which were battered by the monster storm last week (ends06Sep19).

"I have been fortunate to spend many weeks working and playing in the Bahamas, making friends and lots of music there," former R.E.M. star Mike Mills says. "It breaks my heart to see the damage wrought by Hurricane Dorian. Please help us and Mercy Corps do what we can to alleviate the suffering caused by this catastrophe."

"The Bahamas faces a long road to recovery after this devastating hurricane and we’re grateful to have R.E.M. in our global community of humanitarians, sharing their song with the world to help the people of the Bahamas recover and build back even stronger," Mercy Corps CEO Neal Keny-Guyer adds.

In 2005, following a visit to Mercy Corps’ Hurricane Katrina recovery programme in New Orleans, Louisiana, Stipe released a six-song EP that raised nearly $100,000 (£81,000) for the organisation.