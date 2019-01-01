NEWS Constance Wu comforted young Fresh Off the Boat co-stars after controversial Twitter rant Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Constance Wu reassured her young Fresh Off the Boat co-stars she loved playing their TV mum after appearing to be far from happy about the TV comedy's pick-up during a now infamous Twitter meltdown.



The Crazy Rich Asians star took to the social media site in May (19) after the series was renewed for a sixth season and confessed she was "so upset" and "literally crying".



The following day, she explained her continued commitment to the show meant she was forced to "give up another project that I was really passionate about".



Though the 37 year old doesn't regret her comments, she reveals her Twitter outburst led to a few difficult conversations with the child actors on her show.



"I don’t regret being messy and imperfect in public," she tells The Guardian, "but I do regret not taking into account how it might have affected people I care about, like the kids on the show. I love them. I had a talk with each kid. I wanted to make sure they knew I acted out of a moment of passion that was not reflective of how I feel about them."



Since returning to the set of the hit comedy, Wu insists there is no bad blood on set and that her co-stars "could not be more lovely and supportive".



She adds, "They’re like, 'I'm sorry you went through that, and that people think that, but we know who you are'. Because here’s the thing, we’ve had the same crew for six years. That never happens if you have a diva on set."