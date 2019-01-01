Demi Moore suffered miscarriage during marriage to Ashton Kutcher

Demi Moore suffered a miscarriage during her marriage to ex-husband Ashton Kutcher.

The G.I. Jane star opens up about her heartbreaking loss in her new memoir, Inside Out, and an extract from the book has been published in The New York Times.

In it, the actress reveals she was pregnant with a baby girl she planned to name Chaplin Ray, but she lost the baby during her second trimester - and blamed her alcohol intake on the tragedy.

"Part of my life was clearly unravelling," the 56-year-old star told the newspaper, revealing things started spiralling out of control after the miscarriage and she began abusing prescription drugs and booze.

She and her husband tried to conceive again but she was too far gone to be a good mum and they divorced in 2013, amid her increasing health and addiction problems.

"I had no career. No relationship," she recalled.

Demi regained her health and sobreity by attending rehab for trauma, co-dependency and substance abuse, and she now admits that recalling her dark days for her upcoming memoir was a big help.

In Inside Out, which will be released on 26 September (19), Moore also claims she was raped at 15 and once suffered a seizure after smoking synthetic cannabis and inhaling nitrous oxide at a party. She also reveals she experienced autoimmune and digestive problems following her split with Kutcher, adding, "Something was going on, including my organs slowly shutting down."