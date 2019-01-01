Ellen Burstyn and Emma Thompson to star in Peter Pan tale The Lost Girls

Ellen Burstyn and Emma Thompson are to lead the upcoming female-driven take on J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan tale.

Coming-of-age fantasy-drama The Lost Girls will chronicle four generations of Darling women in the aftermath of their adventures with the boy who never grew up.

Livia De Paolis is adapting the story from Laurie Fox's 2001 novel and directing the film. She's also starring as Wendy, who struggles to find her creativity as she tries to escape Peter's hold on her.

Thompson's daughter, Gaia Wise, will play Wendy's daughter Berry in the movie. At one point, Berry is wooed by Peter and Wendy must fight to save her family and her legacy.

Thompson will portray Berry's grandmother in a cameo role, while Hollywood legend Burstyn is to take on the part of the family matriarch.

"I have been fascinated with the hidden meanings of fairy tales since childhood, so when I read Laurie Fox's novel The Lost Girls I was immediately on board with the way she reinvents J.M. Barrie's timeless fairy tale for a contemporary audience," De Paolis told Deadline.

The Lost Girls will mark Wise's biggest movie role to date, after appearing in 2008's Last Chance Harvey and A Walk in the Woods in 2015.

Chris Curling and Meta Valentic will serve as producers, while Peter Touche - who helped develop the project - is executive producing alongside Kirk D'Amico.

D'Amico also teased plans to add more big names to the cast.

"We are delighted to be working with the producers and with writer/director Livia de Paolis who has a vision for this retelling of the Peter Pan story in the #MeToo era. The strong material has attracted an equally strong cast including Emma Thompson and Gaia Wise and others to be added soon," he said in a statement.