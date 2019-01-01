Hugh Jackman honoured with Order of Australia medal

Hugh Jackman beamed with pride as he accepted his Order of Australia award in Canberra, Australia, on Friday.

The 50-year-old actor was joined by wife Deborra-Lee Furness as he picked up the award, which recognises him for his service to the performing arts and his philanthropic pursuits helping to aid the quest to eradicate poverty.

Following the ceremony, which took place at Government House in Australia's capital, Hugh took to Twitter to reflect on the honour.

"On this occasion, I am reminded that I share the incredible honour with my parents, my siblings, my friends and, especially, with Deb (his wife), Oscar and Ava (his children)," he wrote alongside a snap of himself wearing a suit and his new medal. "There are countless teachers, coaches and mentors who have taught and inspired me along the way. I will forever be in their debt. It is humbling to be amongst so many great Australians who have outstanding achievements in so many fields. Thank you to the Governor General."

Australian Governor-General David Hurley was in charge of presenting the Wolverine star with his award, with Hurley's secretary Paul Singer saying in a statement: "Mr Jackman's distinguished career, his compassion and his heartfelt patriotism have brought great credit to Australia and he is deserving of our highest praise."

Other stars to have previously received the Order of Australia include actor Geoffrey Rush and classical pianist Roger Woodward.