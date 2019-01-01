Kim Kardashian struggled with depression after lupus diagnosis

Kim Kardashian battled depression after she was diagnosed with lupus, because she feared the auto-immune disease would negatively impact her life with her four children.

The 38-year-old reality star's health issues were documented in a recent episode of the family's TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, when she was seen testing positive for antibodies which suggest she has lupus.

Getting such a diagnosis was a big shock for the star, who had no idea she had the condition, and left her suffering from depression as she tried to come to terms with how much the disease would affect her life.

"When you do have a diagnosis - or you get tested for something and you get a result that you weren't expecting - you definitely get in your head and for a second you kinda get this little depression of, like, 'OK, what are all of the possibilities that can happen? What's my life gonna look like? I really wanna be active for my kids.' And so it triggers something," she explained to Entertainment Tonight.

But after allowing herself a brief period to wallow, Kim quickly pulled herself together for the sake of her four children - North, six, Saint, three, 19-month-old Chicago and four-month-old Psalm, who she shares with husband Kanye West.

"I really had to get myself together because I do have kids and I do have a family that I just have to be positive and get it together for," she explained. "No matter what's going on in your life, you can take that time to grieve for a second... and then figure out how to be positive about it because it's not going to change. There's no point in being depressed and staying in that headspace, but I felt it for a minute."