Eva Mendes: 'Date nights with Ryan Gosling take a lot of prep'

Eva Mendes has admitted scheduling date nights with her actor partner Ryan Gosling "takes a lot of prep".

The A-list couple have their hands full with daughters Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three, but in an interview with Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily, The Place Beyond the Pines actress said the couple still prioritise date nights.

"It takes a lot of prep," she explained. "You got to prep it and make sure you have it all lined up. Luckily we have a lot of family support. My family lives here. His family comes in, they live in Canada but they come in all the time and stay for a very long time, and it's very welcomed."

Despite the logistics, Eva acknowledges she is "so thankful" to have the luxury of being able to take time off to be at home with them.

The couple, last collaborated five years ago for the film Lost River, which was directed by Gosling.

"You know, he's just such a just a creative genius, there's always stuff going on there, but I would love to at any time," she responded when asked whether another couple collaboration was on the cards. "I would audition for him any day."

The actress also opened up about the challenges of raising children such as dealing with nighttime sleep struggles with daughter Amada.

"Nobody told me about (it) until I looked it up. 'Cause I'm like why isn't my three-year-old sleeping?" she said of her child's sleep regression.

"It's so hard of course," she admitted. "But it's that feeling of like, you know, you end your day, you put them to bed, and you know Ryan and I kind of look at each other like, we did it. We did it. We came out relatively unscathed."