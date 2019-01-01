Brad Pitt and Ellen DeGeneres once shared same girlfriend

Brad Pitt and Ellen DeGeneres may have once dated the same woman.

The talk show host makes the admission during Pitt's surprise appearance on her program The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday.

During the interview, Pitt, 55, recalled a party at singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge's house in the '90s where he met the 61-year-old for the very first time.

"I remember Melissa Etheridge's pool party where I think you were hitting on my girlfriend," the father-of-six told DeGeneres.

"Was I hitting on your girlfriend?" a surprised DeGeneres asked the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star. "Really?"

Pitt assured DeGeneres she was definitely flirting with his date, but said he "was flattered".

DeGeneres then dropped this bombshell: "I actually sense that I have dated another one of your girlfriends. We'll talk about that later." Pitt laughed at the revelation.

DeGeneres has been married to Australian actress Portia de Rossi, 46, since 2008. While Pitt was married to Angelina Jolie in 2014 before the couple divorced two years later.

In a clip posted on the show's Instagram account, the Fury actor surprised DeGeneres and her studio audience as he sat among them to catch the taping of the show.

"Have a seat everybody, go ahead and catch your breath, Twitch," she told show DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. "There's something I want to talk about - I'm sorry, I'm kind of distracted right now."

At that point, he stood up in the audience, causing a huge cheer from guests.