Michael Sheen: 'Fatherhood will be easier second time around'

Michael Sheen is certain becoming a father for the second time will be "easier this time round".

The 50-year-old actor is already a dad to Lily Sheen, 20, with ex partner Kate Beckinsale, and is now expecting baby number two with girlfriend, Swedish actress Anna Lundberg, 25.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, Sheen insisted fatherhood will be easy, despite the 20-year gap between his children.

"I left 20 years between them because I wasn't sure. I wanted to try it out first," he joked, explaining he expected to be much easier this time round. "Now, you just put your (baby) seat in the car and then you clink in the seatbelt.

"It used to be you just wrestled with a seatbelt like a bear, like Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant. It's easy. It's good to be in the (two children) club."

Elsewhere in the show, Michael talked about the time when his long-haired look for character Lucian in 2003 movie Underworld left him unrecognisable.

"The worst was when I went to pick up my daughter from an ice-skating lesson, it just so happens that the Beckhams were at the ice skating rink," he recalled. "Victoria (Beckham) was friendly with my daughter's mother, so she saw 'him' turning up and taking my daughter away and she called security.

"A strange vagrant come to steal children," he laughed.