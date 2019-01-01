Michael B. Jordan plans to quit acting and direct movies instead

Michael B. Jordan eventually wants to quit acting and direct films instead.

The 32-year-old won critical acclaim for his role in The Wire back in 2002, before landing parts in other U.S. TV shows including Friday Night Lights and Parenthood.

However, it was his role in Ryan Coogler's film Fruitvale Station in 2013 that catapulted Jordan to superstardom, and the actor has gone from strength to strength ever since, starring in movies such as Fantastic Four, Creed, and Black Panther.

And he's determined to make a lasting impression on Hollywood and plans on turning his hand to making movies.

“I see a world where I’m just directing,” he told Time magazine in a new interview. “Or maybe doing a movie once every two or three years.

"How you make the most impact is: become the biggest. Build your brand so it’s global, so you can attack global issues. Every move matters.”

Next up for Jordan is Just Mercy, starring Oscar winners Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson, which tells the true story of Walter McMillian, who successfully appealed his murder conviction in the 1990s with the help of lawyer Bryan Stevenson.

Jordan plays the young attorney to Foxx's McMillian in the movie, which he also co-produced, and wants audiences to be inspired to make a difference after watching the powerful film.

“I want people to feel angry, upset, passionate, sad, inspired and optimistic that you can make a difference," he stated. “When you leave this movie, I want you to question what you think is normal.”