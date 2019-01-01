James Gunn reveals full The Suicide Squad cast

James Gunn took to Twitter on Friday to share the full cast list for The Suicide Squad with fans.

The movie, which will be the sequel to 2016’s DC Comics hit Suicide Squad, sees Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman and Viola Davis reprise their original roles.

The returning actors will be joined by a star-studded cast of newcomers, including Idris Elba, Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, John Cena, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Alice Braga, Mayling Ng, Joaquin Cosio, Nathan Fillion, David Dastmalchian, Flula Borg, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, Juan Diego Botto, Jennifer Holland, Micheal Rooker and Daniela Melchior.

The director tweeted a photo with the 24 names, but the post came with an ominous warning: "Don’t get too attached.#TheSuicideSquad" - suggesting some characters might not make it to the end.

It was previously reported that Luther star Idris had been tapped to replace Will Smith's Deadshot, as the actor will not be reprising the role due to due to scheduling conflicts. However, Variety later reported the actor will, in fact, portray "a new character with a daughter portrayed by Storm Reid".

Production on The Suicide Squad is slated to begin later this month, and the first table read session of Gunn's script was reportedly held earlier this week.

The Suicide Squad will be released in August 2021.