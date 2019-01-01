Ryan Reynolds honours Hugh Jackman as he receives Australia's Companion of the Order title

Ryan Reynolds was full of praise for his pal Hugh Jackman as he celebrated the star being honoured with Australia's Companion of the Order title.

Hugh was awarded the highest of the four levels of the Order of Australia, and was joined by his wife of 23 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, for the ceremony by Governor General David Hurley in Australia's capital Canberra on Friday.

And while the Wolverine star enjoyed his big moment, Ryan shared words of support for his friend on social media.

"Hugh is one of the finest, kindest, hardest working, generous and most talented people I've had the privilege to call my friend, There's nobody better," he wrote.

The Green Lantern actor later re-posted a photo of Hugh after his win, joking in the caption: "None of this changes the unfortunate fact he's a complete b**tard."

The pair are longtime friends, and were famously involved in a friendly feud as Ryan tried his best to convince the actor to reprise his role as the popular Marvel Comics character one more time for a feature in a future Deadpool movie - after Hugh announced 2017's Logan would be his last outing as Wolverine.

Earlier this year, The Greatest Showman star took to Instagram to share a snap of Ryan's vehicle - which was plastered with an image of the 42-year-old and the slogan "Driver does not carry cash, just Aviation Gin" - getting towed in New York City.

“Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy,” Hugh, 50, humorously captioned the picture.