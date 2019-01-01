Friends creators rule out reboot

The creators of Friends have no plans to reboot the show.

Co-creators and executive producers Marta Kauffman and David Crane dashed fans' hopes of seeing co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox reunite on-screen while speaking during a Friends 25th anniversary panel at Tribeca TV Festival in New York on Friday.

"We will not be doing a reunion show, we will not be doing a reboot. The show was about that time in life when friends are your family," Kauffman said. "It’s not going to beat what we did."

Crane added: "We did the show we wanted to do. We got it right, and we put a bow on it."

However, fans will get to revisit some of the show's best-loved episodes, as 12 of the most popular instalments hit movie theatres across the U.S. throughout September and October.

Four different and newly remastered episodes will show each night, with screenings taking place on 23 September, 28 September and 2 October.

Friends aired for 10 years before wrapping up its final season on 6 May 2004.

Back in June, Jennifer seemingly confirmed rumours of a reunion during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"OK. Why not? You know what, because, listen, I told you this. I would do it," she told host Ellen. "The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure. Listen. Anything could happen."

However, just a week later, she backtracked on her comments, and insisted she was joking.

"Well, 'no' was getting me nowhere, and 'maybe' was getting me nowhere. So I thought I'd try 'yes.' See what would happen," Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight. "Sorry!"