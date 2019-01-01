Jennifer Lopez cries tears of joy over Hustlers acclaim

Jennifer Lopez broke down in tears over the widespread critical acclaim for her new movie Hustlers.

The Love Don't Cost A Thing hitmaker stars in the upcoming movie as Ramona, a veteran stripper who sets up an initiative to scam wealthy men when the sex industry bottoms out during the financial crisis of the late 2000s.

The movie has received widespread critical acclaim, with many anticipating the singer/actress' first Oscar nod for the role. And in a new behind the scenes documentary shared on her YouTube channel, the 50-year-old star was visibly moved by the overwhelming reaction.

The On The Floor singer was on FaceTime to her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, who read out review headlines to the star the morning after its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Premiere in Canada last weekend.

Elaine then gushed to her pal: "I am so proud. Nobody knows how hard it was!"

"You never know. I have been doing this too damn long to have any expectations. You know what I mean?" admitted Jennifer. "I just do my best. I work as hard as a I f**king can to just like make it epic, but then the rest is up to God, timing, people."

Elsewhere in the video, the star is seen fawning over Tom Hanks while posing with her castmates at the film festival.

"Oh my lord! Excuse me! I don't have on any lip gloss, am I allowed to stand over there?" the 63-year-old Oscar winner asked the women. "The only thing I heard about the movie is it could use a little Tom Hanks in it."

Hustlers, which also stars Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Cardi B and Lizzo, is in cinemas now.