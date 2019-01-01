Zooey Deschanel dating Property Brothers star - report

Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott are dating.

According to Entertainment Tonight, sources close to the pair revealed they have only been on a few dates, but are enjoying spending time together, and were seen looking loved up and holding hands.

The actress met Jonathan, 41, while filming Apple TV's Carpool Karaoke series with their siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott, and "started out as friends but then realised they liked each other." They added the relationship is "still new" for the couple.

After taping the show, Deschanel gushed about the experience on social media, writing: "One of us was very excited about taping @CarpoolKaraoke yesterday. Maybe two of us @PropertyBrother X #DeschanelSisters."

News of the relationship comes shortly after the New Girl star, 39, announced she had split from film producer Jacob Pechenik - her husband of four years.

"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," a statement from the couple read. "We remain committed to our business, our values, and most of all, our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."

Zooey and Jacob share two children - Elsie, four, and two-year-old Charlie.

The actress was previously married to Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012.