Renee Zellweger stayed in character for duration of Judy shoot

Finn Wittrock never met the real Renee Zellweger on the set of Judy because she remained in character for the whole shoot.

In Judy, the Bridget Jones’s Diary star plays legendary actress Judy Garland as she arrives in London to perform a sold-out run of shows at a nightclub in 1968.

American Horror Story actor Wittrock, who plays Garland’s fifth and last husband Mickey Deans, admitted in an interview with New York magazine that he didn’t meet the real Zellweger until production wrapped.

“We didn’t call her Judy on set or anything, but she was pretty much transformed from the time we were called till we wrapped, so I rarely saw her step out,” Wittrock said. “But it was, like, all the great sides of Judy and none of the diva because she was kind of a social butterfly. The AD (assistant director) would come (to) get her to take her to set, and she would stop five times because she was asking the grip how his dog was. That kind of person.

“She was always in the wig and had a bit of a prosthetic nose and dark contacts. It wasn’t till the wrap party that she came out and she was blonde and wearing a stunning dress, and I was like, ‘Oh, right. That’s the movie star.’”

Meanwhile, director Rupert Goold admitted that the Chicago actress wasn’t the “slam-dunk obvious” choice for the role in terms of appearance but he was taken by how sharp and bright she was in a meeting in London in 2017.

“Yes, she needs to be able to sing, but that wit, that spiky intelligence, is number two. When you watch that old Garland footage from talk-show interviews — she’s brilliant. Just when you think she’s maybe spiralling away, she snaps back — really crisp,” he said.

Judy begins hitting cinemas later this month.