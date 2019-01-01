Actor Stuart Townsend arrested for domestic violence

Stuart Townsend is facing a felony charge for allegedly assaulting his wife Agatha Araya.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ the actor's neighbours called authorities complaining of screaming coming from his home in Santa Monica, California. When cops arrived, the couple had to be separated, and Townsend allegedly warned his wife to stay quiet about the altercation.

When the pair were questioned, they claimed they had a verbal fight that escalated, with Townsend allegedly grabbing his wife by the arms and refusing to let her leave when she tried.

The actor was arrested and booked for felony domestic violence. He is also facing two misdemeanour counts - false imprisonment and dissuading one from reporting a crime.

He was released after posting $50,000 (£39,981) bail.

When TMZ reached out to the pair, the star confirmed they did have a loud argument, but claims they had already resolved their issues when police arrived. He added they both "look forward to this being resolved speedily and favourably and returning to their quiet lives as spouses and parents".

The actor is best known for his role as Dorian Gray in the 2003 action flick, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. He also dated Charlize Theron for 9 years until they split in 2010.