Rachel Bloom announces pregnancy following Emmy win

Actress Rachel Bloom has announced she is three months pregnant after scooping her first Emmy award on Saturday (14Sep19).

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star won the Best Original Music and Lyrics gong along with Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen for the song Antidepressants are So Not A Big Deal at the 71st Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. And following the win, she shared the exciting news backstage.

"I’m pregnant, so that’s what’s next for me! I might as well do it at an Emmys press conference right? I was going to post an Instagram, but yeah!" the star, 32, gushed. "I’m three months pregnant. I get to tell my child she was with me when this happened, which is really f**king cool."

She also confirmed the news on social media, writing: "WE WON AN EMMY!!!!!!! also btw I'm pregnant."

Rachel is married to writer and producer Dan Gregor. The pair tied the knot in 2015, after being together for six years.

This is the star's first pregnancy.

Elsewhere in the first of the awards' two-night stint at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, National Geographic's Free Solo lead the field with seven big wins, including Outstanding Cinematography.

RuPaul earned his fourth consecutive trophy for Outstanding Host for his work on VH1's RuPaul’s Drag Race, while Netflix’s Queer Eye nabbed four wins, including its second consecutive trophy for Outstanding Structured Reality Program. CNN’s United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell won a third consecutive prize for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

The Late Late Show host James Corden took home a prize for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool, while Fox’s staging of Rent earned two trophies - for Outstanding Production Design For Variety Special and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special.

The Simpsons also scooped another win for the animated program, while HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary was recognised for documentary special.

TV legend Norman Lear, 97, became the oldest person to win an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience, while Sir David Attenborough, 93, won for Outstanding Narrator on Netflix’s Our Planet. The late Anthony Bourdain earned two more Emmys for his CNN series Parts Unknown - which won for Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Informational Series or Special.