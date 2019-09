Game of Thrones triumphs at Creative Arts Emmys

Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, documentary Free Solo and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel were the big winners at the two-night Creative Emmy Awards over the weekend (14-15Sep19), picking up 30 gongs between them.

Game of Thrones led the pack with 10 wins, including honours for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series, Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series. While the acclaimed Chernobyl took home prizes for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program and Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special among its seven-awards haul.

There were also multiple wins for The Handmaid's Tale, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Russian Doll, Barry, Queer Eye, Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, Saturday Night Live, and Fosse Verdon, among others.

Among all the technical honours handed out at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles were acting wins for Jane Lynch, Bradley Whitford, Luke Kirby, and Cherry Jones, while TV personality RuPaul Charles made Emmys history on Saturday by tying Survivor's Jeff Probst for most wins in the Outstanding Host category.

The Creative Arts Emmys were held a week before the Prime Time Emmys, which will be staged this coming weekend (22Sep19).

The list of 2019 Creative Arts Emmy winners is:

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series - Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special - Star Trek: Discovery

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation - Barry

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie - Chernobyl

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More) - The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series - Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming - Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Kathryn Burns, Choreographer)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More) - Chernobyl

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour) - Russian Doll

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) - Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation - Barry

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role - Chernobyl

Outstanding Special Visual Effects - Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Children’s Program - When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A Sesame Street Special

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series - One Day At A Time

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie - Chernobyl

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes - Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes - Russian Doll

Outstanding Period Costumes - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic) - Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic) - Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series - Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series - The Ranch

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour) - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie - Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program - GLOW

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie - Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series - Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Main Title Design - Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music - Succession

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series - Chris O'Dowd, State Of The Union

Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program - Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)

Outstanding Original Interactive Program - NASA InSight’s Mars Landing

Outstanding Commercial - Dream Crazy, Nike

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) - Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score) - Chernobyl

Outstanding Music Supervision - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special - When They See Us

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series - Fleabag

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series - Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) - Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special - Chernobyl

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series - Rosamund Pike, State Of the Union

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie - Chernobyl

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) - Russian Doll

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series - Fleabag

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series - Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series - State Of The Union

Outstanding Variety Special (Live) - Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All In The Family And The Jeffersons

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) - Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool

Outstanding Production Design For Variety Special - RENT

Outstanding Production Design For Variety, Reality or Competition Series - Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Structured Reality Program - Queer Eye

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series - Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program - Love, Death & Robots

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program - Free Solo

Outstanding Narrator - Sir David Attenborough, Our Planet

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore) - Free Solo

Outstanding Music Direction - Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics - Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within An Unscripted Program - Free Solo

Outstanding Interactive Program - NASA And SpaceX: The Interactive Demo-1 Launch

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie or Special - The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series - Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series - Creating Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special - Hannah Gadsby, Nanette

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program - Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

Outstanding Choreography for a Variety or Reality Programming - World of Dance

Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation - Age of Sail

Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Programming - Artificial

Outstanding Motion Design - Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Outstanding Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking - RBG & The Sentence (tie)

Outstanding Informational Series or Special - Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special - Leaving Neverland

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series - Our Planet

Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic) - Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special - RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming - RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program - Queer Eye (Hisham Abed, Director)

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program - Queer Eye

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program - Free Solo

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special - Springsteen On Broadway

Outstanding Animated Program - The Simpsons

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming - Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program - United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program - Queer Eye

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special - Aretha! A Grammy Celebration For The Queen Of Soul

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program - Free Solo

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera) - Free Solo

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special - RENT

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series - Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program - RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program - United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program - Free Solo

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program - Life Below Zero