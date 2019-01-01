Bradley Whitford makes history at Creative Arts Emmys

Actor Bradley Whitford made history at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday (15Sep19) by becoming the first person to win awards in both the comedy and drama categories.

The former The West Wing star collected his latest honour for his role as Commander Joseph Lawrence in The Handmaid’s Tale. He previously won an award for his involvement in comedy series Transparent in 2015.

Accepting his latest accolade, Whitford said he felt privileged to be part of the cult drama, calling The Handmaid's Tale "Sophie’s Choice the series", and adding, "I want to thank (author) Margaret Atwood with giving us perspective… action is the antidote to despair."

It was also a big night for Jane Lynch, who took home her first Guest Actress award at the event on Sunday for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

She dedicated the trophy to Joan Rivers, Phyllis Diller and their female comedy peers, stating, "You had to make fun of your looks or you couldn’t keep a man... Those gals blazed a trail."

Lynch plays stand-up comedienne Sophie Lennon in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The win was the former Glee star's fifth Emmy.