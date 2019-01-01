Kim Kardashian diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis after lupus scare

Kim Kardashian has been diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis, after her extreme joint pain initially led doctors to believe she was suffering from lupus.

The star turned to her doctor after her joint pain got too much to handle and underwent a series of blood tests, one of which came back as positive for the antibodies required to be present for a lupus diagnosis.

However, in the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday night, Kim, who was diagnosed with chronic skin condition psoriasis back in 2011, was relieved to find out that she doesn't actually have the auto-immune disease.

"First of all, if you have any evidence for lupus, we would have screened it," the reality star's doctor explained in the episode. "You do not have lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. So, you can be reassured. You probably have psoriatic arthritis because psoriasis comes and goes. There’s nothing there right now."

In a piece to camera after the appointment, Kim said she was "so relieved" to find out she doesn't have lupus, adding: "The pain is going to come and go sometimes, but I can manage it. This isn’t going to stop me."

Kim, who shares four children with husband Kanye West, had previously said she'd had a bout of depression following the initial incorrect diagnosis, as she feared the condition would affect the way she raised her family.

"When you do have a diagnosis - or you get tested for something and you get a result that you weren't expecting - you definitely get in your head and for a second you kinda get this little depression of, like, 'OK, what are all of the possibilities that can happen? What's my life gonna look like? I really wanna be active for my kids.' And so it triggers something," she told Entertainment Tonight.