David Ayer fed up with criticism of Suicide Squad

Director David Ayer is frustrated by criticism of Suicide Squad because the film was not his "original vision".

On Friday, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn announced the cast of The Suicide Squad, his follow-up to Ayer's 2016 comic book movie. In response, IndieWire's David Ehrlich tweeted that it was hard to be excited about a sequel to "some dumb piece of s**t that literally every sane person on Earth hated with a passion when it came out like 10 minutes ago."

The filmmaker noticed the "mean-spirited" comment and replied, "A lot of people dedicated their blood sweat and tears and came together to make the original. It's incredibly painful to have two years of my love attacked in such a way."

After the journalist explained that he was simply frustrated about franchises continuing regardless of previous results, Ayer added, "The film industry is exactly that - an industry - it keeps growing and moving forward. Yet I know @JamesGunn will make something amazing. My frustration comes from being hammered for something that was not my original vision."

The 51-year-old continued to tell his followers he "cannot wait to see this movie" and that Warner Bros. executives were "blessed to have @James Gunn." Gunn responded to the praise by tweeting the praying hands emoji.

The Suicide Squad, which is said to be a reboot of Ayer's movie, will feature returning cast members including Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, and Joel Kinnaman, while newcomers include Idris Elba, Taika Waititi, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, and Pete Davidson. When Gunn unveiled the confirmed cast list on Friday, fans were quick to notice that Jared Leto was absent, leaving them to wonder who will be playing the Joker next.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to hit cinemas in August 2021.