Mark Ruffalo slams U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson for Hulk comparison

Mark Ruffalo has slammed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for comparing himself to his Avengers character the Hulk.

Johnson compared himself to the Marvel superhero in an interview with the Mail on Sunday, claiming that his anger at the lack of progress in negotiations with European Union (EU) officials about Britain's departure, would inspire him to emerge victorious.

"Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be - and that is the case for this country. We will come out on 31 October and we will get it done," he said in the interview, adding: "The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets."

However, Ruffalo, who has played Dr. Bruce Banner/Hulk in seven Marvel movies, denounced the comparison, claiming Banner is on the side of good and believes in reason - unlike the Prime Minister.

"Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole," the 51-year-old tweeted, alongside a picture of the newspaper's front page on Sunday. "Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive. The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone. Plus...he's always got Dr. Banner with science and reason."

However, Britain's leader was roundly mocked online for the comparison, while Ruffalo’s post prompted an outpouring of colourful memes, with Marvel-themed satire and subversive takes on well-known Avengers quotes and scenes, such as one meme which depicts Johnson coloured Hulk green, in which he admitted he had "SMASHED CONSTITUTION".