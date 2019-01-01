Scott Disick slams Corey Gamble for threatening to 'spank' his daughter

Scott Disick has slammed Kris Jenner's longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, after he threatened to "whip" his daughter Penelope's bottom at a family dinner.

The star can be seen losing his cool in a preview clip for Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, when the meal takes a turn for the worst as Corey angers the father-of-three.

"If P scratch me, I'm whipping her a*s," Corey says, referencing Scott and Kourtney Kardashian's seven-year-old daughter.

"My daughter?" Scott snaps back, as Corey insists, "Give her a spanking for sure."

"Motherf**ker, what you talking about?" Corey rages, as the family appear shocked, before the businessman rages, "Get the f**k outta here!"

As mum Kourtney, her sister Kim, and Penelope's grandmother Kris sit quietly, Scott yells: "Don't ever talk about a child like that!"

Meanwhile, in an interview the following day, Kourtney admitted she was "shocked" about what happened the night before.

Sharing the clip online, Kim wrote alongside the preview: "Next week is the most intense."

Scott and Kourtney dated on and off from 2006 to 2015, and also share sons Mason, nine, and Reign, four.