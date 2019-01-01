Scott Disick slams Corey Gamble for threatening to 'spank' his daughter

- NEWS
Scott Disick has slammed Kris Jenner's longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, after he threatened to "whip" his daughter Penelope's bottom at a family dinner.
The star can be seen losing his cool in a preview clip for Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, when the meal takes a turn for the worst as Corey angers the father-of-three.
"If P scratch me, I'm whipping her a*s," Corey says, referencing Scott and Kourtney Kardashian's seven-year-old daughter.
"My daughter?" Scott snaps back, as Corey insists, "Give her a spanking for sure."
"Motherf**ker, what you talking about?" Corey rages, as the family appear shocked, before the businessman rages, "Get the f**k outta here!"
As mum Kourtney, her sister Kim, and Penelope's grandmother Kris sit quietly, Scott yells: "Don't ever talk about a child like that!"
Meanwhile, in an interview the following day, Kourtney admitted she was "shocked" about what happened the night before.
Sharing the clip online, Kim wrote alongside the preview: "Next week is the most intense."
Scott and Kourtney dated on and off from 2006 to 2015, and also share sons Mason, nine, and Reign, four.