Christie Brinkley's daughter steps in to replace mum on Dancing With the Stars

Model Sailor Brinkley-Cook is stepping in to replace her injured mum for the new season of U.S. TV hit Dancing With the Stars.

Christie Brinkley signed on to compete in the 28th season of the ABC show earlier this summer (19), but she has suffered injuries to her wrist and arm, which required surgery, and she is unable to continue rehearsals.

"Keeping it all in the family, her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a Sports Illustrated model, has chosen to quickly step in with hours to learn the entire routine and will compete in her mother’s place for the remainder of the season," a statement from ABC bosses reads.

"We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor."

"Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on Dancing With the Stars this season," Christie said in her own statement. "Sailor joined the cast when I got mine. Ouch, somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!"

Meanwhile, Sailor tells Good Morning America, "I’m doing this mostly for my mom! I just want to make her happy and make her proud. She loved doing this, she loves dancing and she loves performing and getting hurt was her worst nightmare."

The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday night (16Sep19). Sailor will be up against the likes of singers Lauren Alaina and Ally Brooke, Supremes legend Mary Wilson, actors James Van Der Beek and Kate Flannery, and comedian Kel Mitchell.