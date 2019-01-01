NEWS Brad Pitt: 'I have no interest in campaigning for an Oscar' Newsdesk Share with :







Brad Pitt is adamant he will be "abstaining" from any awards season campaigning.



The actor has won critical acclaim for his roles as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and as astronaut Roy McBride in upcoming space drama Ad Astra.



Brad is widely expected to be submitted in the Best Supporting Actor category at the Academy Awards for his role opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Tarantino's 1960s epic and may even land a Best Actor nod for his role astronaut McBride in James Gray's drama.



However, as Oscar buzz grows around Brad, he has confessed he has never been interested in pitching for prizes.

"Oh, man, I'm gonna abstain," he told Entertainment Weekly. "I mean, you never know, and it's really nice when your number comes up. But the goal is for the film to land, to speak to someone, whether it's now or a decade from now. I find chasing (awards) actually a disservice to the purity of your telling a story, and a shackling thing to focus on."



The Hollywood star has had three performance Academy Awards nods for his roles in Moneyball, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and 12 Monkeys, respectively, and he picked up a win as a producer on 2014's Best Picture winner 12 Years a Slave.



And earlier this month, Brad revealed he is planning on cutting back on acting in the future and may even step into directing.



"It'll be fewer and farther in between for me, just because I have other things I want to do now," the 55-year-old told The New York Times. "When you feel like you've finally got your arms around something, then it's time to go get your arms around something else."