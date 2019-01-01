NEWS Dan Aykroyd confirms role in upcoming Ghostbusters sequel Newsdesk Share with :







Dan Aykroyd is officially set to revisit the Ghostbusters franchise for director Jason Reitman's upcoming sequel.



Of late, it has been rumoured that several original cast members were in talks to reprise their roles in the film, which is set to be released next year, and now Aykroyd has thrilled fans by confirming the news he is set to bring back beloved character Ray Stantz.



"I'm not in the pictures so much anymore. We've got the Ghostbusters movie that we're working on now and I will have to be performing in that," Aykroyd said in an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. "(Original Ghostbusters director) Ivan Reitman's son Jason has written a new movie called, well, it's gonna be Ghostbusters, the third movie. It will be all, most of the original people and then young stars."



The instalment also features Carrie Coon, Captain Marvel star Mckenna Grace, Stranger Things cast member Finn Wolfhard, and Paul Rudd.



Aykroyd and fellow original cast members Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson all had cameos in Paul Feig's 2016 reboot of the comedy, which starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones.

Back in February, Reitman seemingly criticised the female-led reboot by commenting that his follow-up to the 1984 original will "hand the movie back to fans".



"I'm not making the Juno of Ghostbusters movies," the filmmaker said during an episode of Bill Burr's Monday Morning Podcast. "This is gonna be a love letter to Ghostbusters... I want to make a movie for my fellow Ghostbusters fans."



However, he later took to Twitter to clarify his comments, and said he had "nothing but admiration for Paul and Leslie and Kate and Melissa and Kristen".