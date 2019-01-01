Jamie Lee Curtis promises 'sensational' conclusion to Halloween saga

Jamie Lee Curtis has promised there will be a "sensational" conclusion to the Halloween saga.

The 60-year-old actress reprised her role as Laurie Strode in 2018's Halloween, the eleventh instalment in the horror movie saga, which was directed by David Gordon Green and saw her character confront her longtime foe Michael Myers.

Curtis recently announced she had signed on for two more Halloween films - Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends - and she has assured fans that the long-running movie franchise will come to a satisfying end.

"The last movie is the sort of cultural phenomenon of violence, that's what the third movie ultimately is, a very powerful examination of violence. It comes at it from a slightly different way. You'll like it...," she told Collider. "If you believe in me at all, I promise you what David Gordon Green has come up with as a way to complete this trilogy is sensational."

Curtis also discussed how filmmaker Green and his co-writers "unpacked" the issues raised in the original Halloween back in 1978.

"What I love that David and Danny and company did is they connected the dots for forty years, now they're going back to really unpack the first movie, bringing back all those characters whose lives were affected by what happened in 1978," Curtis shared.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress said she was keen to return to the big screen as the iconic horror character to investigate the challenges Laurie has faced after years of being hunted by Michael Myers.

"I was particularly drawn because it was a movie about trauma... The trauma that occurs for these character for forty years, I felt was very important that David understood that and was really giving Laurie great honour to acknowledge that her experience of her life was very challenged," she explained.