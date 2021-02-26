M. Night Shyamalan to write and direct two original movies for Universal

Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan is set to write and direct two original movies for Universal.

Following the success of their recent collaborations - The Visit, Split, and Glass - the filmmaker has signed a new deal with Universal to make two currently untitled thrillers. The films will be released on 26 February 2021 and 17 February 2023.

"There are wonderful studios out there, but Universal has made it a mandate to release original films," Shyamalan said in a statement. "They are the best at finding an audience for new stories with unexpected tones. I believe original films are crucial to the longevity of the theatrical experience. I am so excited to be working with them again and bringing new stories to the movie screen for years to come."

When Universal Pictures representatives announced the partnership on Monday, president Peter Cramer heaped praise on The Sixth Sense director's original vision.

"M. Night Shyamalan continues to create exciting, highly original stories that keep global audiences on the edge of their seats," Cramer added. "There is no one like him: he is a master filmmaker working at the height of his powers, and we are honoured that he has once again chosen Universal to be the home for his next two incredible projects."

Shyamalan, who is known for his supernatural themes and signature plot twists, most recently worked with Universal on Glass, a crossover of his earlier films Unbreakable and Split which starred James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, and Samuel L. Jackson. It made almost $250 million (£202 million) worldwide from a $20 million (£16 million) budget when it was released earlier this year.

No information about the plots for the new movies was given. However, the 49-year-old will independently finance the projects, much like he did for The Visit, Split, and Glass.