Margot Robbie in talks to produce and star in Fools Day

Margot Robbie is in talks to executive produce and star in comedy Fools Day.

The I, Tonya actress and her LuckyChap Entertainment team are in negotiations with executives at New Line to adapt Fool's Day, the 2013 short by Cody Blue Snider, into a feature film.

The short, which has been honoured at more than 30 film festivals, focuses on a group of fourth grade students who play an innocent April Fools' Day prank on their teacher and accidentally kill her. Convinced they will go to prison if anyone finds out, the kids go to great lengths to try to hide her body before a police officer arrives for the class' anti-drug lesson.

Robbie is in talks to play the teacher in what is said to be a supporting role. If the deal is made, she will also executive produce with her husband Tom Ackerley and friend Josey McNamara for their LuckyChap production banner. Fight Club star Edward Norton will also produce alongside Bill Migliore and John Rickard.

Snider, who co-wrote and directed the 18-minute short, will helm the feature and co-write the screenplay with his brother Shane Snider and Keatyn Lee.

Snider, the son of Twisted Sister rocker Dee Snider, shared the news on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "I couldn't be more excited to be making my passion project with everyone at @newlinecinema... I've been working tirelessly on this project for nine years and I'd like to take a moment to thank my team, everyone who worked on the short film, those who donated to the Kickstarter campaign and anyone who has supported me throughout my career. You know who you are, and I love you with all my heart."

Robbie has a number of projects in the pre-production phases. She is set to play iconic Mattel toy Barbie in a live-action movie and reprise the role of Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad and Gotham City Sirens.