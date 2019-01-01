Mandy Moore shares first new music in a decade

Mandy Moore has released her first original music in a decade.

The singer/actress has launched her long-awaited comeback with When I Wasn't Watching - her first new track since she dropped album Amanda Leigh in 2009.

"I think everyone's had the experience of feeling lost and not quite understanding how you've found yourself at a certain point in your life. And I think the key is not to judge yourself for that," she said of the inspiration behind the tune, according to Rolling Stone. "I'm a big believer in the idea that what you've journeyed through is ultimately going to factor into the person you become, and how you'll greet whatever big challenge you face next."

Earlier this year, Mandy opened up about why she had been inactive for so long, except for a 2017 cover of Willin' by Little Feat, revealing alleged psychological abuse by her ex-husband Ryan Adams.

Speaking to the WTF with Marc Maron podcast in February, she said Adams offered to help her with her music career before stifling her output.

"(It was an) unhealthy dynamic," the This Is Us star said of her marriage, which ended in 2016. "I was living my life for him. It (was) an entirely unhealthy dynamic. I had no sense of self. I felt like I was drowning. It was so untenable and unsustainable and it was so lonely. I was so sad. I was lonely with him."

Mandy has since married another singer-songwriter, Dawes rocker Taylor Goldsmith, who has been helping her with the new tracks.

"I haven't put out a record in a decade. I'm writing with my friends, I'm writing with my husband," she said on U.S. chat show Busy Tonight earlier this year. "I want it to sound like what Fleetwood Mac would sound like in 2019."

Ryan has also been accused of harassment and sexual misconduct by a number of young female musicians, including Phoebe Bridgers.