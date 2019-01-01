Wendy Williams accuses Christie Brinkley of faking Dancing with the Stars injury

Wendy Williams believes the injury that forced Christie Brinkley to pull out of Dancing with the Stars was "fake as hell".

ABC chiefs announced Christie's exit from the show hours ahead of its premiere, after the 65-year-old "suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm". Her 21-year-old daughter, Sports Illustrated model Sailor Brinkley-Cook, stepped in as her replacement.

Speaking ahead of the show on Monday, the 55-year-old talk show host admitted she didn't believe the star's injury was genuine.

"Well that looked fake as hell! OK?" Wendy exclaimed in response to a clip of the star's fall. "Let me tell you what I see. What I see is a 65-year-old hot stuff who looks like if you're going to fracture anybody you should've said the tailbone 'cause I don't see a wrist and a shoulder being fractured. But that was real cute."

The host went on speculate that Christie signed up to the show with the intention of shining the spotlight on her daughter, explaining: "In my opinion, I think what Christie did was she signed up for Dancing with the Stars knowing that she'd put her daughter Sailor in there.

"So my thought is that she said, 'Look Sailor, here's what we're going to do. I'm going to go to a few of these practices. I'm going to go on the Good Morning America and line it with everybody else, get all the press and stuff, you know? I'm going to walk around looking hot and sexy. And then I'm gonna play like I broke something.'"

Wendy called the alleged scheme a "win-win for the family", but Christie said she was "totally shocked" at the host's allegations, telling People: "I have been there for Wendy Williams. That is so weird. I have to give her a call... I'm really stunned."