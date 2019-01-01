Kourtney Kardashian hopes her children won't follow in her reality TV footsteps

Kourtney Kardashian doesn't want her children to follow in her family's reality TV footsteps.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares sons Mason, nine, Reign, four, and daughter Penelope, seven, with ex Scott Disick - who she dated on and off from 2006 to 2015.

All three kids have grown up in front of the camera on the hit E! series, but in an interview on U.S. talk show The Real on Monday, the star confessed she's hoping her children pick a different path in life.

"If they want to do it. I think it's whatever their dreams are," she said when asked about their future careers. "I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping that they're going to do."

Working on the show has taken its toll on the star, and there have been times when she's considered quitting the series altogether.

"At the current moment I'm happy and very into my blessings and feeling very good," Kourtney reflected. "But I definitely have my moments where, 'cause I mean, life is short...

"That's a thing I always think to myself, 'When is it enough?' Because I don't like missing out on certain things like doing my kids' homework or certain after school activities."